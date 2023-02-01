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an0maly Trump Calls DeSantis a GLOBALIST- Will DeSantis Announce Presidential Run Soon
An0malyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuOEigSY_ww&t
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cuOEigSY_ww/
https://rumble.com/v27s1jp-trump-calls-desantis-a-globalist-will-desantis-announce-presidential-run-so.html
https://www.facebook.com/An0malyMusic/videos/694267935580256
Trump Calls DeSantis A GLOBALIST! Will DeSantis Announce Presidential Run Soon?