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Words From The Lord: "Stand at attention, for we depart. Message from Jesus." - "The Fiery Kick Of Event Is going to happen Soon"
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51 views • June 26, 2021
Stand at attention, for we depart. Message from Jesus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_fbOcTpmMk
Heavenly fellowship! 🤩 Love you all! @Kristi Winland #momlife #seeyouintheclouds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV96hVl6dLo
Servers at the Bridegroom’s Wedding Feast – Anno.Domini.144K
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/servers-at-the-bridegroom-s-wedding-feast-anno-domini-144k
The Fiery Kick Of Event Is going to happen Soon. must watch and share. this is URGENT!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqfgPwy5z-k
WHEN 2 BECOME 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vok6dgKqfm8
Is Nimrod's Body Hidden Beneath Colorado's Airport?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbNWamKhrVU
I Pet Goat 2 - AMAZING Personal Confirmations - 4th of July!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKD8hU9PYRo
_____________________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_fbOcTpmMk
Heavenly fellowship! 🤩 Love you all! @Kristi Winland #momlife #seeyouintheclouds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV96hVl6dLo
Servers at the Bridegroom’s Wedding Feast – Anno.Domini.144K
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/servers-at-the-bridegroom-s-wedding-feast-anno-domini-144k
The Fiery Kick Of Event Is going to happen Soon. must watch and share. this is URGENT!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqfgPwy5z-k
WHEN 2 BECOME 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vok6dgKqfm8
Is Nimrod's Body Hidden Beneath Colorado's Airport?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbNWamKhrVU
I Pet Goat 2 - AMAZING Personal Confirmations - 4th of July!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKD8hU9PYRo
_____________________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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