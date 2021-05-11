© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Think Local Take Action
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • May 11, 2021
Can we take this country back and stop the globalist from taking our country? I think we can but we all have to take action. We can take this back one county at a time.
BannonWarRoom on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
https://www.newbohemianmedia.com/what-we-can-do
Send an email to [email protected] to get more information and a template to send to County Clerks.
DanShultz: Precinct Project:
https://theprecinctproject.wordpress.com
NCS51: https://www.newcaliforniastate.com/
Lenka Koloma https://www.lenkakoloma.com/
Look under Covid19 Tab and down to find out about affidavits.
BannonWarRoom on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
https://www.newbohemianmedia.com/what-we-can-do
Send an email to [email protected] to get more information and a template to send to County Clerks.
DanShultz: Precinct Project:
https://theprecinctproject.wordpress.com
NCS51: https://www.newcaliforniastate.com/
Lenka Koloma https://www.lenkakoloma.com/
Look under Covid19 Tab and down to find out about affidavits.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.