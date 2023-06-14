The Germ War: For-Profit Global Panic

Civilization is being radically reconfigured, and billions of us don't know it because communication is being blocked and punished. We have been terrified, misinformed and misled into cooperating with our own suicide. The business plan and workflows are discussed here.

The audio track of this video is taken verbatim from a booklet designed for mass distribution. In 7 sheets of paper it brings people, young or old, of any religious or political orientation, up to speed on the for-profit global panic of the past 4 years. A free screen-readable download has active links to 58 sources, most of them government documents that show that the tests, the case numbers, the deaths, and the treatments were all fraudulent. This is what our family and neighbors have waiting for: a simple, straight-forward explanation of what we just went through, who did it, and how they profited from it. Get a copy at www.wizardofwords.xyz/dox/

