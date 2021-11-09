© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Manufacturing Consent | The Government Plans to Reopen Schools and Inject your KIDS
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • November 09, 2021
Pfizer vaccine causes myocarditis in children; this is acknowledged in the EUA documents, and the BLA License for Comernty. Yet the AMA and WHO have issued guidance to health professionals and "concerned parties" on how to give consent for children without their parents knowledge, and to withhold the vaccine status of the child if they believe the parent will retaliate.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.