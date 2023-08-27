Chaotic Confusion - Ukrainian Soldiers were Walking Back to their Positions, but they Didn't Know that the Russians Took Them Shortly Before

Ukrainian soldiers were walking back to their positions, but they didn't know that the russians took them shortly before. They walk straight into a Russian soldier who shoots the first Ukrainian at point blank, then a second Ukrainian militant gets confused and starts helping the Russian soldier to fight against the rest of Ukrainian soldiers and even throws a grenade at them, at the end the Ukrainian brigade retreats under heavy fire and the single Russian man manages to capture two Ukrainians, including the one who was helping him.

