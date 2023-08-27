Chaotic Confusion - Ukrainian Soldiers were Walking Back to their Positions, but they Didn't Know that the Russians Took Them Shortly Before

Ukrainian soldiers were walking back to their positions, but they didn't know that the russians took them shortly before. They walk straight into a Russian soldier who shoots the first Ukrainian at point blank, then a second Ukrainian militant gets confused and starts helping the Russian soldier to fight against the rest of Ukrainian soldiers and even throws a grenade at them, at the end the Ukrainian brigade retreats under heavy fire and the single Russian man manages to capture two Ukrainians, including the one who was helping him.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.