A Simple Message from a Sister in Christ Jesus.

Rapture Preview Given To Me By the Father

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSYhqnD5pzs



Syrach 14 according to thy ability reach out thine hand / & give unto the poor.

Syrach 6 Be not thy neighbors enemy for thy friends sake: for who so is evil shall be the heir of rebuke & dishonour / & whosoever beareth envy & a double tongue offendeth.

Tobiah 12 but they that do sin & unrighteousness / are the enemies of their own soul.

Syrach 28

He that seeketh vengence / shall find vengeance of the Lord / which shall surely keep him his sins. Forgive thy neighbor the hurt that he hath done thee / and o shalt thy sins be forgiven also/ when thou prayest.

A man that beareth hatred against another / how dare he desire forgiveness of God? He that showeth no mercy to a man which is like himself / how dare he ask forgiveness of his sins? If he that is but flesh/ beareth hatred & keepeth it / who will intreat for his sins?

Remember the end / & let enmity pass / which seeketh death and destruction / & abide thou in the commandments. Remember the commandment / so shalt thou not be rigorous over thy neighbor. Think kupon the covenant of the Highest / & forgive thy neighbors ignorance. Beware of strife / & thou shalt make thy sins fewer.

For an angry man kindleth variance / and the ungodly disqueiteth friends / & putteth discord among them that be at peace. The more wood there is / the more vehement is the fire:and the mightier that meln be / the greater is the wrath: and the longer the strife endureth / the more it burneth.

An hasty brawling kindleth a fire / & an hasty strife sheddeth blood. If thou blow the spark / it shall burn. If thou spit upon it: it shall go forth/ & both these go out of thy mouth

Syrach 6 Be not thy neighbors enemy for thy friends sake: for who so is evil shall be the heir of rebuke & dishonour / & whosoever beareth envy & a double tongue offendeth.

Tobiah 12 but they that do sin & unrighteousness / are the enemies of their own soul.

When I Survey The Wondrous Cross

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miQjf9dQa4U&list=RDmiQjf9dQa4U&start_radio=1

Jesus Shall Reign

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0ROIxP6S-0&list=RDmiQjf9dQa4U&index=7

Good good Father

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYAYVPXYlYs

Jesus is the Lord. Brother Ernie's Very Last Message, he speaks on Empaths, the crucifixion of Jesus, & Love. The Rapture is real soon. God is Love

Holy, Holy, Holy by Reawaken (Acoustic Hymn)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Clufvh5yesA&list=RDmiQjf9dQa4U&index=8

Where You Are by Mandi Mapes

​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0DclstiXnI&list=RDmiQjf9dQa4U&index=12