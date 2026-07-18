A Simple Message from a Sister in Christ Jesus.

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Rapture Preview Given To Me By the Father
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSYhqnD5pzs
Syrach 14 according to thy ability reach out thine hand / & give unto the poor.
Syrach 6 Be not thy neighbors enemy for thy friends sake: for who so is evil shall be the heir of rebuke & dishonour / & whosoever beareth envy & a double tongue offendeth.
Tobiah 12 but they that do sin & unrighteousness / are the enemies of their own soul.
Syrach 28
He that seeketh vengence / shall find vengeance of the Lord / which shall surely keep him his sins. Forgive thy neighbor the hurt that he hath done thee / and o shalt thy sins be forgiven also/ when thou prayest.
A man that beareth hatred against another / how dare he desire forgiveness of God? He that showeth no mercy to a man which is like himself / how dare he ask forgiveness of his sins? If he that is but flesh/ beareth hatred & keepeth it / who will intreat for his sins?
Remember the end / & let enmity pass / which seeketh death and destruction / & abide thou in the commandments. Remember the commandment / so shalt thou not be rigorous over thy neighbor. Think kupon the covenant of the Highest / & forgive thy neighbors ignorance. Beware of strife / & thou shalt make thy sins fewer.
For an angry man kindleth variance / and the ungodly disqueiteth friends / & putteth discord among them that be at peace. The more wood there is / the more vehement is the fire:and the mightier that meln be / the greater is the wrath: and the longer the strife endureth / the more it burneth.
An hasty brawling kindleth a fire / & an hasty strife sheddeth blood. If thou blow the spark / it shall burn. If thou spit upon it: it shall go forth/ & both these go out of thy mouth
Syrach 6 Be not thy neighbors enemy for thy friends sake: for who so is evil shall be the heir of rebuke & dishonour / & whosoever beareth envy & a double tongue offendeth.
Tobiah 12 but they that do sin & unrighteousness / are the enemies of their own soul.
When I Survey The Wondrous Cross
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miQjf9dQa4U&list=RDmiQjf9dQa4U&start_radio=1
Jesus Shall Reign
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0ROIxP6S-0&list=RDmiQjf9dQa4U&index=7
Good good Father
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYAYVPXYlYs
Jesus is the Lord. Brother Ernie's Very Last Message, he speaks on Empaths, the crucifixion of Jesus, & Love. The Rapture is real soon. God is Love
Holy, Holy, Holy by Reawaken (Acoustic Hymn)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Clufvh5yesA&list=RDmiQjf9dQa4U&index=8
Where You Are by Mandi Mapes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0DclstiXnI&list=RDmiQjf9dQa4U&index=12