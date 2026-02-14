Queso Low Carb Dip – Courtesy of Cary Kelly

Queso dip:

1 lb ground beef

1/2 cup diced onions

1 tsp garlic, paprika, cumin, chili powder, salt

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 cups cheddar

2 ounces cream cheese





Optional:

There's also a 1/3 cup of diced jalapeño and 1/3 cup of diced tomatoes in it. They are optional.

Cary is on X / Twitter https://x.com/CaryKelly11/





#LowCarbohydrate #SugarFree #Health #HealthFreedom

#SatietyRules #carnivore #carnivorediet #lowcarb #nocarb #nocarbs #keto #ketodiet #yes2meat #meatheals #ProperHumanDiet #beef #eggs #butter #realfood #NSNG (No Sugar No Grains) #NotVegan #salt





If you like my work please bless it by donating and there are 3 ways!

My website https://www.jeffhertzog.net where you can donate PayPal Thank You! (and Give Send Go)

My Give Send Go Page https://www.givesendgo.com/jeffhertzog

You can support also with Walmart Gift Cards since I am a Carnivore/Low Carb/Organic and use Natural Supplements - link https://www.walmart.com/ip/Basic-Blue-Yellow-Spark-Walmart-Gift-Card/654950389

and use my email [email protected] and it will go directly to my account.

Thank you all for your support!