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AG Landry: The fake news in Biden's energy 'fact checks'
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61 views • March 16, 2022
As the Biden White House grapples with an energy and gas crisis hitting Americans at the pump, the pressure to open domestic energy production is reaching a fever pitch. One America's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has more from the White House.
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