© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It isn't just the media - Mainstream science is also lying to us. Covid measures are a perfect illustration
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • January 15, 2021
How is it possible for a thinl disguised dictatorship to be rolled out throughout the world with so many people not only remaining ignorant to the dangers but even supporting the draconian lockdowns and other aspects?
In this video I show some of the more obvious and important examples of how we are being lied to by the medical industry for the continuation of their profit and control over us.
Kary Mullis:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bR5HF0hNzZvI/?fbclid=IwAR2CE9yif2XMYNrQsSPQiz-_PrGCuvDBPG_PqoePIFFM07FJaw9tU5gD8gs
Roger Hodkinson:
https://gript.ie/top-pathologist-claims-lockdowns-greatest-hoax-ever/
Here are some links to formal articles regarding the negative impact of the lockdowns:
Suicides:
https://wellbeingtrust.org/news/new-wbt-robert-graham-center-analysis-the-covid-pandemic-could-lead-to-75000-additional-deaths-from-alcohol-and-drug-misuse-and-suicide
Lost lives due to cancer surgery delays:
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-05-thousands-lost-cancer-surgery-covid-.html
Hundreds of millions starving:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31647-0/fulltext
In this video I show some of the more obvious and important examples of how we are being lied to by the medical industry for the continuation of their profit and control over us.
Kary Mullis:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bR5HF0hNzZvI/?fbclid=IwAR2CE9yif2XMYNrQsSPQiz-_PrGCuvDBPG_PqoePIFFM07FJaw9tU5gD8gs
Roger Hodkinson:
https://gript.ie/top-pathologist-claims-lockdowns-greatest-hoax-ever/
Here are some links to formal articles regarding the negative impact of the lockdowns:
Suicides:
https://wellbeingtrust.org/news/new-wbt-robert-graham-center-analysis-the-covid-pandemic-could-lead-to-75000-additional-deaths-from-alcohol-and-drug-misuse-and-suicide
Lost lives due to cancer surgery delays:
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-05-thousands-lost-cancer-surgery-covid-.html
Hundreds of millions starving:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31647-0/fulltext
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.