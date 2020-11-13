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Racist BLM Eats Their Own - One Biden Sign In Yard Won't Protect You
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47 views • November 13, 2020
BLM protesters in front of Biden supporter's house. BLM protesters offended by skin color of Biden supporter. Then as expected, BLM proceeds to denigrate the Biden supporter. Violence and theft ensue thereafter.
Maybe two Biden signs in the yard would have saved him?
Maybe two Biden signs in the yard would have saved him?
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