Health Benefits Of Beet Juice Everyday

Health Benefits Of Beet Root Juice.Beets are an excellent root vegetable and the benefits of beet juice are so on. Beetroots are high in vitamin C & B6, antioxidants and fiber. Beetroots also contain folate, manganese, betaine and potassium.The benefits of beets are most effective when they are drank raw in a fresh juice. Here are 6 benefits beetroot juice:1. Beet juice help to detoxify your body. Beetroot has detoxification properties. Beetroot is a liver friendly vegetable. It removes toxins from your liver and purifies the blood.2. Drinking beet juice everyday will give you a healthy and glowing skin. Beet juice has anti aging and antioxidant properties. It helps fight against skin problems and wrinkles and makes your skin look like young.3. According to the studies, beets are good at preventing skin, lung, and colon cancer, since they contain the pigment betacyaninis, which counteracts cancerous cell growth/ destroy cancer cell. Adding a healthy weekly amount of beets to your diet can keep your body cancer-free for a very long time.4. Beetroot juice can help lower your blood pressure. Researchers have proven that people who drank 8 ounces of beetroot juice daily lowered blood pressure.5. Consuming beetroot juice daily helps fight against anemia. The high amounts of iron present in beets regenerates and reactivates the red blood cells and supplies oxygen to the body. The copper content in beets help make the iron more available to the body.6. Beetroot juice reliefs from stress and provides you more energy. Thus, Drinking beetroot juice makes more active.How to Make Beet Juice?Ingredients:Two or three fresh beets,1/4 cup water (optional),Wash the beets well, removing any dried dirt or mud from their surface.Cut the beets into quarters.Place the beets and water in blender or food processor.Strain the juice from the pulp.Drink it immediately or chill it for 30 minutes before enjoying.Visit our facebook page:Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.Images licensed under CC:pixabayflickrpexels