I Saw the Mark of the Beast Chip 02/05/2025

Today we take a look at Brandon Bigg’s dream of The Mark of the Beast. It was given to him in November ’24. He saw that a chip will be implanted in your hand or forehead. He also saw how people became dull, almost zombie-like, and had no expression once they took and accepted the chip.





