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David Arthur – God isn’t in the miracle business… know otherwise!
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14 views • August 18, 2019
David Arthur – Think God isn’t in the miracle business…
David shares what can give a sinner, any man at death’s door, hope and eternal triumph. Humanists have deluded many into thinking that sex is fluid. It isn’t and that there is such thing as a sex change is a lie from the pits of hell. David shatters the paradigm running rampant world-wide today. If you know someone who is confused/deceived, this testimony of love and forgiveness is for them.
With no apologies… Phil Hudok
Call To Decision - Bible Studies
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.) https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
11:30 - 12:30 First Session - Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study (All Eastern Time)
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Telephone listen line 515-606-5830 Access Code 895509
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
www.hudok.com Running for Sheriff
David shares what can give a sinner, any man at death’s door, hope and eternal triumph. Humanists have deluded many into thinking that sex is fluid. It isn’t and that there is such thing as a sex change is a lie from the pits of hell. David shatters the paradigm running rampant world-wide today. If you know someone who is confused/deceived, this testimony of love and forgiveness is for them.
With no apologies… Phil Hudok
Call To Decision - Bible Studies
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.) https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
11:30 - 12:30 First Session - Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study (All Eastern Time)
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Telephone listen line 515-606-5830 Access Code 895509
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
www.hudok.com Running for Sheriff
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