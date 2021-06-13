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WORLD BANK LISTS COVID-19 AS A PROJECT RUNNING FROM 02 APR 2020 TO 31 MAR 2025
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34 views • June 13, 2021
WORLD BANK LISTS COVID-19 AS A PROJECT RUNNING FROM 02 APR 2020 TO 31 MAR 2025
The World Bank website lists Covid-19 as a Project that is running from April 02, 2020 to March 31, 2025, so if you thought it is ending soon, you are sadly mistaken. The Globalist PLANdemic/SCAMdmic False Flag Event was perpetrated to push fear in hopes of getting a majority of the Unconscious Sheeple to give their own consent to receive the Depopulation Jab. The Georgia Guidestones are estimating a world population of 500 Million soon. The Agenda 2030 Genocide is set to be completed by March 31, 2025, so all of your friends that exercised their own FREE WILL to take the Depopulation Jab will most likely not survive past that END DATE. Many are dying soon after getting the jab, but sadly it looks like the build back better (bbb - 666) plan for the NEW WORLD ORDER/AGENDA 2030 depopulation agenda/plan is scheduled to be completed by the Satanists/Luciferians by March 31, 2025.
The World Bank website lists Covid-19 as a Project that is running from April 02, 2020 to March 31, 2025, so if you thought it is ending soon, you are sadly mistaken. The Globalist PLANdemic/SCAMdmic False Flag Event was perpetrated to push fear in hopes of getting a majority of the Unconscious Sheeple to give their own consent to receive the Depopulation Jab. The Georgia Guidestones are estimating a world population of 500 Million soon. The Agenda 2030 Genocide is set to be completed by March 31, 2025, so all of your friends that exercised their own FREE WILL to take the Depopulation Jab will most likely not survive past that END DATE. Many are dying soon after getting the jab, but sadly it looks like the build back better (bbb - 666) plan for the NEW WORLD ORDER/AGENDA 2030 depopulation agenda/plan is scheduled to be completed by the Satanists/Luciferians by March 31, 2025.
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