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General Chi’s Nasty Wuhan Soup: A Recipe for BioWar?
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129 views • April 27, 2021
We must prepare ourselves for two scenarios. If our biological weapons succeed in the surprise attack, the Chinese people will be able to keep their losses at a minimum in the fight against the United States. If, however, the attack fails and triggers a nuclear retaliation from the United States, China would perhaps suffer a catastrophe in which more than half of its population would perish. That is why we need to be ready with air defense systems for our big and medium-sized cities.
July the Chinese were kicked out of the facility. The chief Chinese scientist was allegedly making trips between Winnipeg and Wuhan.
Here we have a plausible theory of the NCoV organism’s travels: first discovered in Saudi Arabia, studied in Canada from whence it was stolen by a Chinese scientist and brought to Wuhan. Like the statement of Taiwan’s intelligence chief in 2008, the GreatGameIndia.com story has come under intensive attack. Whatever the truth, the fact of proximity and the unlikelihood of mutation must figure into our calculations. It is highly probable that the 2019-nCoV organism is a weaponized version of the NCoV discovered by Saudi doctors in 2012. It is almost certainly part of the bioweapons program extolled by Gen. Chi Hàotián nearly two decades ago.
We must have an investigation of the outbreak in Wuhan. The Chinese must grant the world total transparency. The truth must come out. If Chinese officials are innocent, they have nothing to hide. If they are guilty, they will refuse to cooperate.
The real concern here is whether the rest of the world has the courage to demand a real and thoroughgoing investigation. We need to be fearless in this demand, and not allow “economic interests” to play a coy and dishonest game of denial. We need an honest inquiry. We need it now.
🏛
End Notes:
“SARS a Chinese Weapon: Taiwan Official,” https://www.smh.com.au/world/sars-a-chinese-weapon-taiwan-official-20081007-4vse.html
“A novel coronavirus capable of lethal human infections: an emerging picture,” by Gulfaraz Khan, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3599982/
“Coronavirus Bioweapon – How China Stole Coronavirus From Canada And Weaponized It,” https://greatgameindia.com/coronavirus-bioweapon/
https://www.brighteon.com/2103acc8-a7a0-4560-9453-ca922d455246
The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG
Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517
July the Chinese were kicked out of the facility. The chief Chinese scientist was allegedly making trips between Winnipeg and Wuhan.
Here we have a plausible theory of the NCoV organism’s travels: first discovered in Saudi Arabia, studied in Canada from whence it was stolen by a Chinese scientist and brought to Wuhan. Like the statement of Taiwan’s intelligence chief in 2008, the GreatGameIndia.com story has come under intensive attack. Whatever the truth, the fact of proximity and the unlikelihood of mutation must figure into our calculations. It is highly probable that the 2019-nCoV organism is a weaponized version of the NCoV discovered by Saudi doctors in 2012. It is almost certainly part of the bioweapons program extolled by Gen. Chi Hàotián nearly two decades ago.
We must have an investigation of the outbreak in Wuhan. The Chinese must grant the world total transparency. The truth must come out. If Chinese officials are innocent, they have nothing to hide. If they are guilty, they will refuse to cooperate.
The real concern here is whether the rest of the world has the courage to demand a real and thoroughgoing investigation. We need to be fearless in this demand, and not allow “economic interests” to play a coy and dishonest game of denial. We need an honest inquiry. We need it now.
🏛
End Notes:
“SARS a Chinese Weapon: Taiwan Official,” https://www.smh.com.au/world/sars-a-chinese-weapon-taiwan-official-20081007-4vse.html
“A novel coronavirus capable of lethal human infections: an emerging picture,” by Gulfaraz Khan, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3599982/
“Coronavirus Bioweapon – How China Stole Coronavirus From Canada And Weaponized It,” https://greatgameindia.com/coronavirus-bioweapon/
https://www.brighteon.com/2103acc8-a7a0-4560-9453-ca922d455246
The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG
Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517
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