Bill Gates Impossible burgers, Impossible because it's not food!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
331 followers
317 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


It's not just shots or vaccines in humans, it's the genetic modification of our soil, our air, our water, our plants. Plants have a virome.

Plants make antiviral compounds that we consume in our food, but any food that is GMO will not express the appropriate mRNA, according to God, as meant for food.

So it's absolutely everything in our environment, from glyphosate, Stephanie Seneff, the Toxic Legacy of Glyphosate, to Dr David Lewis, Science For Sale, and that was the EPA whistleblower back in 2015. So, of course, Bobby Kennedy has been at Autism One meetings, at the Neuroimmune Disease meetings, at the Cancer meetings with us pretty much for the last three decades because his whole thing has been environmental, environmental, environmental.

So much more than mercury, he realized, and that Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, 2005 what's coming through the needle can be killing you. But who's getting the needle? The plant, the animal, the cow, the fake food. And now I think I saw Bill Gates pushing hot dogs and sausages, you're the Impossible Burger. It's impossible because it's not food!


Judy MIkovits, PhD - 07/25/2024


Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v5gcdfh-dr.-judy-mikovits-are-more-people-waking-up-the-truth-about-covid.html


Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Keywords
healthnewsnutritiongmofoodtruthimpossible burgerbill gatesjudy mikovits
