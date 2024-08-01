BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UMBILLICAL CORD TRUTH
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
316 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
503 views • 9 months ago

UMBILLICAL CORD TRUTH


“They cut those cords KNOWING they are jam packed full of stem cells!

Then they try to sell those stem cells back?? No way! Homebirth each and every time!!


We are not meant to cut and clamp umbillical cords. Cord circulation continues for 30+ minutes after birth meaning for over 30 minutes, stem cells, blood and vital nutrients are meant to be pumping into the baby When the cord is clamped right away, the child usually gasps for air because they were recieving oxygen from the cord. This is why babies can be born underwater and not drown, as they don't need to use their lungs right away. Letting the cord detach on its own, like all animals in the wild, allows for maximum stem cell and blood tranfusion to the baby, leading to healthier, more developed babies.”

Keywords
let no man deceive youby vain wordsby any means
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy