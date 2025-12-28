Artist Spotlight: Angry North

Angry North; everyone's favourite long red-bearded anti-tyrannist Brit.

Some say he is a former top advisor to the UK PM, deftly undermining policy from the inside.

Some believe him to be an airline engineer who secretly drains the chemtrail tanks before lift-off - if you look up and see a small patch of blue sky, you can thank him for it!

And yet others swear he served them a pint a some seedy inner-city pub on a bender one night, however they can never seem to find it again sober...





Give him a follow!!

Angry North links: https://linktr.ee/angrynorth





* 15 Minute City - A song by Angry North & Boris's Bitches

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JjY8My2yOk

* Your Government is Your Enemy - A song by Angry North & Boris's Bitches, feat. Helena Handbasket

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cRJ_zH5Tj0

* Lucky - a song by Angry North & Boris's Bitches

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AD4KG_DVTtY

* I'm a Woman (VIDEO) - A song by Angry North & Boris's Bitches

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KK9GID9YKyI

* Cos now you're dead - A song by Angry North & Boris's Bitches

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2iy1fRQ41o

* Operation DePop - A song by Angry North & Boris's Bitches

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCJxiO3iYQA

* Tyranny Lovers Party - A song by Angry North & Boris's Bitches

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KaCJpy4Gjaw









Video may contain copyrighted images used under within the terms of fair use.





-------------------





Follow me, support me, get my music:

https://linktr.ee/MattFinlay