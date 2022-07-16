C60 EVO Advanced Facial Serum - Testimonial with Herbalist, Formulator, Author: Brigitte Mars

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C60 EVO Advanced Facial Serum is getting rave reviews from around the world! We were honored to work with Brigitte Mars during the early stages of our formulation process for the new C60 EVO infused skin serum. We blended 21 organic, natural & vegan ingredients & finished the serum with the essence of Rosemary oil. Brigitte's skin looks fabulous and her secret turned out to be Chia seed oil, who knew? So the combination of Chia seed oil and C60 Evo organic oil elixirs blended into an array of nourishing skin ingredients has been delivering excellent results and complexion are improving! Brigitte is focused on products being as natural as possible. She loves & approves C60 EVO Advanced Facial Serum! C60Evo.com