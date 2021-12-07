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Moderna Patents Show What They Are Doing - Not Just Moderna
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79 views • December 07, 2021
Moderna Patent Uncovers Horror: Nanocensor Contained in Bioweapon
Dr. Ariyana Love returns to the Stew Peters Show to expose her findings in the Moderna Vaccine patents, confirming the La Quinta graphene oxide study and the Globalist's plan to install nano-censors in every human body that they can.
CREDIT Stew Peters Show and Dr. Ariyana Love
stewpeters.tv
Dr. Ariyana Love returns to the Stew Peters Show to expose her findings in the Moderna Vaccine patents, confirming the La Quinta graphene oxide study and the Globalist's plan to install nano-censors in every human body that they can.
CREDIT Stew Peters Show and Dr. Ariyana Love
stewpeters.tv
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