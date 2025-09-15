THE 24TH OF SEPTEMBER ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-SEPT 15 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God Shall Send Strong Delusion to Those Who Don't Believe the Truth and Take Pleasure In Unrighteousness. Many Cultures Tell of Composite or Shapeshifting Creatures Like Chimera (Greek), Skinwalker (Navajo Indian), and Werewolf (European); Others Communicate With the Spirit World Through Witches and Ghosts. Come the Tribulation, the Pit of Hell Will Open and Somethings Demonic Will Come Out of It. How Can We Be Certain of the True Christ? There Is But One: One God, One Name Under Heaven, One Mediator Between God and Man. And the 24th of September, What Will You Do If Christ Hasn't Come Yet? Keep Looking Up!