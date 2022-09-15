https://gnews.org/post/p1l8lc87d
09/13/2022 Twitter whistleblower testifies in Senate that Twitter has China agent. Twitter leadership is misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators, and even its own board of directors, and Twitter’s security issues could be far more serious
