Twitter Whistleblower Testifies in Senate That Twitter Has China Agent
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1l8lc87d

09/13/2022 Twitter whistleblower testifies in Senate that Twitter has China agent. Twitter leadership is misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators, and even its own board of directors, and Twitter’s security issues could be far more serious

warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

