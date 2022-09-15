© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1l8lc87d
09/13/2022 Twitter whistleblower testifies in Senate that Twitter has China agent. Twitter leadership is misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators, and even its own board of directors, and Twitter’s security issues could be far more serious