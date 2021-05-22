GOV ADMITS THE COV19 VAX IS VIRTUALLY WORTHLESS & THE RISK IS ALL YOURS

This 3-minute vid shows the reality of getting a cov19 "vaccine:"

* It does NOT provide immunity!

* It does NOT not eliminate the virus!

* It does NOT prevent death!

* It does NOT guarantee you won't get it!

* It does NOT stop you from passing it on to others!

* It does NOT eliminate mask wearing!

* It does NOT eliminate social distancing!

* It does NOT eliminate travel bans!

* It does NOT eliminate business closures!

* It does NOT eliminate LOCKDOWNS!



And it DOES NOT hold big pHARMa or government or doctors/nurses/employers LIABLE or ACCOUNTABLE for any injuries or deaths caused by these non-FDA-approved experimental injections. When you sign the Consent Form, you ASSUME 100% RISK with no legal recourse for any damages or death caused to you or your family members.



SHARE FAR and WIDE with those you love and care for who have yet to jump for the jab.

*****

Original vid grabbed from FB Messenger.