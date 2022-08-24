Russian Official Warns Nuclear Weapons Could Be Used on Great Britain

A high level Russian legislator made a chilling threat that Russia could use nuclear weapons on Great Britain. US warplanes carried out a second round of bombing attacks inside Syria. And Israel’s air force warplanes penetrated Iranian airspace. Doc Burkhart and I are ready to give you the latest update on World War III.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/24/22





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