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UN Announces Biometric Digital ID Wallet
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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297 views • November 20, 2020
Recently the United Nations had some big announcements that went largely unnoticed, including the rollout of a biometric digital wallet and an announcement that one of its specialized agencies The International Civil Aviation Organization is one step closer to a internationally recognized digital travel credential.

As reported by Biometric Update:

This particular UN biometric digital wallet is intended for UN employees and it can be used for data related to human resources, medical status, travel, payroll and pensions.

I hope you see where this is going, every aspect of our lives will be centralized digitally using biometrics and in many cases the blockchain, AI and 5G.

I cant help but to raise the question, what kind of social controls could this possibly provide the technocrats if people decide not to obey certain restrictions or requirements?

Example: If you didn’t get your latest shot, individuals may face travel restrictions. Or, you may not be able go to work, or your payments may be frozen until you comply.

They may not have to mandate anything if they can ‘encourage’ you to obey.

Show notes: https://www.activistpost.com/2020/11/...

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fake newsvaccinescensorshipnewshoaxliesmind controlcommunismpropagandaunainwo1984agenda 21false flagsmasksmsm liesquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetcurrents affairsterror events
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