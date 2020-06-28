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Proverbs 4:11-27 The Choice
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6 views • June 28, 2020
✅ Chapters 1-3, Solomon Began To Lay Out the Dimensions of God’s Wisdom
✅ Chapter 4 Verses 1-11 Solomon Reminded God’s People to Remember The Wisdom Of God As Though They Were Remembering The Wisdom Of Their Fathers and Mothers
✅ Solomon Challenged Them Not To Abandon God’s Instruction But To Obtain Its Wise Counsel At All Costs
✅ No Price is Too High To Obtain God’s Truth
✅ Solomon Called God’s People To Embrace and Cherish Truth As If It Were A Precious Commodity.
✅ Chapter 4:11-27 Two Separate Ways Of Living
✅ One Way Leads To Destruction – Remaining In Your Sins, Devoid of The Wisdom Of God
✅ One Leads To Life – Embracing God’s Wisdom and Grace In Jesus Christ Is The Only Exit Ramp Off The Way Of The Unwise
✅ Chapter 4 Verses 1-11 Solomon Reminded God’s People to Remember The Wisdom Of God As Though They Were Remembering The Wisdom Of Their Fathers and Mothers
✅ Solomon Challenged Them Not To Abandon God’s Instruction But To Obtain Its Wise Counsel At All Costs
✅ No Price is Too High To Obtain God’s Truth
✅ Solomon Called God’s People To Embrace and Cherish Truth As If It Were A Precious Commodity.
✅ Chapter 4:11-27 Two Separate Ways Of Living
✅ One Way Leads To Destruction – Remaining In Your Sins, Devoid of The Wisdom Of God
✅ One Leads To Life – Embracing God’s Wisdom and Grace In Jesus Christ Is The Only Exit Ramp Off The Way Of The Unwise
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