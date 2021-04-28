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OC CA Vaccine Passport passed in SECRET!!! EVERYONE should pay attention this MUST BE STOPPED!!!
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4691 views • April 28, 2021
Contrary to wrong information, Orange County CA did NOT STOP THE VACCINE PASSPORT!! It is ALREADY IN THE APP STORE!!! The contract was passed IN SECRET!! If this could happen in conservative OC this could happen anywhere. WATCH THIS AND SHARE THIS MUST BE STOPPED!!!
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