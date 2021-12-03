Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Physician Suicide: Twice the Rate of the General Population (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.16.14)

Audio Issues for 1st 5 minutes.

The show's title is: Physician Suicide: Twice the rate of the general population ??

What gives here!? What is the cause? Can more humane training stem the tide? If Doctors cannot even save themselves, should you trust them to save you?? Dr Daniels reviews the writings of a physician who survived suicide and still practices medicine. This is combined with available figures on Suicide. Their story, Dr Daniels’ analysis. Tune in.

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