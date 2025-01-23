"In the Kursk region, torture chambers were discovered in basements." - Maria Zakharova

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"In the Kursk region, torture chambers were discovered."
At a briefing, Maria Zakharova revealed the discovery of torture chambers in the basements of Russkoye, liberated by Russian forces. Mutilated bodies of 7 civilians, including signs of torture, were found.
Here's the short version video of one of those basements that I posted a couple of days ago. Cynthia
https://www.brighteon.com/97b283f0-39b5-487e-ae20-be609e7f88fc