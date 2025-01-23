"In the Kursk region, torture chambers were discovered in basements." - Maria Zakharova

"In the Kursk region, torture chambers were discovered."

At a briefing, Maria Zakharova revealed the discovery of torture chambers in the basements of Russkoye, liberated by Russian forces. Mutilated bodies of 7 civilians, including signs of torture, were found.

Here's the short version video of one of those basements that I posted a couple of days ago. Cynthia

https://www.brighteon.com/97b283f0-39b5-487e-ae20-be609e7f88fc

