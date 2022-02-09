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God Doesn't Live in Man Made buildings
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0 view • February 09, 2022
Acts 7:48-49
Howbeit the most High dwelleth not in temples made with hands; as saith the prophet,
Heaven is my throne, and earth is my footstool: what house will ye build me? saith the Lord: or what is the place of my rest?
Acts 17:24
The God who made the world and everything in it is the Lord of heaven and earth and does not live in temples built by human hands.
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
To get in touch please write to [email protected]
Howbeit the most High dwelleth not in temples made with hands; as saith the prophet,
Heaven is my throne, and earth is my footstool: what house will ye build me? saith the Lord: or what is the place of my rest?
Acts 17:24
The God who made the world and everything in it is the Lord of heaven and earth and does not live in temples built by human hands.
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
To get in touch please write to [email protected]
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