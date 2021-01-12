Why did Italy and other nations steal the U.S. election?

The evidence has surfaced that Italy stole the U.S. presidential election of 2020. Other nations collaborated as well. Why would nations around the world conspire to remove President Donald Trump from office?



This may be the most important video documentary I have created so far.



It reveals with stunning confirmations from the highest levels in military, judicial system and election integrity organizations that NOT ONLY did the Italian military, government and American embassy in Italy steal the U.S. elections, but also OTHER NATIONS collaborated in a worldwide attempt to overthrow President Trump.



The question is: why would nations around the world unite in an all out war against America and President Trump?



The answer is given in this short but very revealing video, that shows the real threat to our world, and explains why we are experiencing today what is going on.



I deeply encourage you to watch this 15 minute video, and please - I repeat it - please share it where’re you can.



I included a download Lin, so you can post it anywhere you want.



Post it in Telegram groups, Whatsapp groups, on all free speech platforms, and especially… send it in emails to all your contacts.



I am beging you to wake up ad kick into gear because of this single reason:



All of humanity is in a very deep, deep sleep of tremendous deception, totally unaware of what is going on around them. Billions are being steered to an even deeper darkness and utter destruction, and they haven’t got the slightest clue.



WE - you and me and all freedom warriors - have been called, awakened and equipped to change this, by sharing critical truth.



This video is a major tool for all of us, to open the eyes of the sleeping masses. It is concise, full of evidence, and cannot be denied.



It is crystal clear.



This short documentary shows brilliantly what is TRULY happening in our world, and why the whole world wants to destroy President Trump.



It also reveals as clear as daylight why this election is of critical importance to the whole world, and will decide the fate of every living being on our amazing earth.



So again, even if you are very busy, please watch this short 15 min documentary and join the forces who are awakening the world.



Be a hero who does what it takes to ring the freedom bell and shine a bright light into this world.



Please do some real extra effort.



This video also relates entirely to COVID-19, and reveals to the point why the pandemic was set up, and what is being done to save the world.



May we all wake up and take action, to help open the eyes of humanity.



So once more: share it in Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook and other groups. Send it to your email contacts, post it everywhere you can.



This is massive truth that has the potential to awaken great numbers of people.



Ay it be a shout of victory for humanity.



All major social media platforms, and most Big Tech have blocked their very own president from the United States. Our homeland and the world is under full blown siege by globalist powers who want to silence everyone and overtake the world with their New World Order. They are loosing. God spoken very clearly to me that President Trump will be president for four more years. The war is however fierce and real. If the internet remains available, I will be sending critical updates to help you get through this. Stay calm, and rejoice for wat is about to be revealed and hap[en. His is not a fight between peolle or political parties, this is a all ot confrontation of the eternal powers of darkness and light. The light is winning and will; win. The world was created from it and is destined to become more and more light. So don’t fear. We have to expose the criminals massively, and judge them to the full. Just join the prayers of the ones wo love the ugh and stand tall. The future is bright and beautiful. Ou are called to join the world of love ruth and goodness, so step in with all your heart, where you belong.



Much love,



David Sorensen