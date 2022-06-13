BREAKING Investigative Journalist Reveals US 911 Services Outsourced to Terrorists Business Partner

This evening we are joined by Michael Rae Khoury, an investigative journalist with http://plvsvltra.org/ Michael is a Lebanese-American following Ericsson’s Corruption which also took place in Lebanon and several other countries.

This pass Thursday the SEC opened a new probe into Ericsson following the release of Michael’s report three weeks ago.

This report is terrifying in details how Americans calls to Emergency Services have been outsourced to a foreign telecomm giant that has unnerving ties to terrorist organizations.