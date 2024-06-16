Here's a small remake of the Nikola Tesla’s Wardenclyffe Tower

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tesla was able to transmit both radio waves and electric power between continents, without the need for wires.
The plan was to build similar towers in major cities around the world, that would generate free energy directly from the Ether without having to burn the coal or any other resources, this would allow information to be transferred from point to point.
Source @Forbidden History
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/