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Barack Obama | Why Did Barack Obama Tell Trump? "There Is Only One Person You Should Not Hire, General Michael Flynn. There Are Two People In the World You Cannot Trust, One of Them Is Putin & One of Them Is General Michael Flynn."
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Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend
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Request Tickets to the Miami, FL - Oct. 13th & 14th - ReAwaken Tour
Request Tickets to the Tulare, CA (By Fresno) - Dec. 15th & 16th - ReAwaken Tour
Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America
Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend
Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/