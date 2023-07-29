Riccardo Bosi: Arise Guerrilla News

Q&A with Sacha Stone and Scotty Saks
* The good news: normies are waking up (very slowly).
* The fight against ’rona was easy because it was clear and present; but the broader agenda was hidden.
* Laws of war are critical.
* The cabal is a belligerent occupying power.
* Now is the time for us to stand up and assert our sovereignty so they can no longer function.
* We are getting very close — but we’re not there yet.
* The bad news: we’ve got to buckle up because we’re in for a rough ride.
WATCH: The Next Phase Of Operations
The full episode is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | Arise Guerrilla News (24 July 2023)
https://rumble.com/v326jqw-australiaone-party-a1-arise-guerrilla-news-24-july-2023.html
