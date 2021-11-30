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Support Your Immune System Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/29/21
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50 views • November 30, 2021
Support Your Immune System Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/29/21
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Monday, November 29, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that we are now close to 800.000 deaths way past the toll from the 1919 Spanish flu epidemic. Contending this is because people have stopped wearing masks, distancing and wash hands. Asserting that people need to support their immune systems by supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating beans. Beans are a great source of protein recommending lima beans, kidney beans and black beans. Rich in folate (vitamin B9) which helps the body make red blood cells. Also lowers the risk of birth defects. Can aid in weight loss low in fat and calories. Promotes heart health and helps regulate blood sugar. Beans are packed with antioxidants that support immune health.
Callers
Regina is experiencing bloating and weakness.
Chris has questions concerning his dog's food allergies.
Maxine has edema in her legs and feet gaining 20 pounds overnight.
Bruce has a friend diagnosed with COVID 19 but doesn't want to get the vaccine.
John is obese and has been diagnosed with an enlarged liver.
#immune #bloating #weakness
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Monday, November 29, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that we are now close to 800.000 deaths way past the toll from the 1919 Spanish flu epidemic. Contending this is because people have stopped wearing masks, distancing and wash hands. Asserting that people need to support their immune systems by supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating beans. Beans are a great source of protein recommending lima beans, kidney beans and black beans. Rich in folate (vitamin B9) which helps the body make red blood cells. Also lowers the risk of birth defects. Can aid in weight loss low in fat and calories. Promotes heart health and helps regulate blood sugar. Beans are packed with antioxidants that support immune health.
Callers
Regina is experiencing bloating and weakness.
Chris has questions concerning his dog's food allergies.
Maxine has edema in her legs and feet gaining 20 pounds overnight.
Bruce has a friend diagnosed with COVID 19 but doesn't want to get the vaccine.
John is obese and has been diagnosed with an enlarged liver.
#immune #bloating #weakness
Keywords
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