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26RCB Vi intervjuar Max Igan bakom sidan The Crowhouse om det fortskridande övervakningssamhället
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18 views • December 15, 2019
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1) Daniel och Martin intervjuar Max Igan som driver webbsidan The Crowhouse. Max är en varm kritiker av statlig överhet och varnar ständigt för farorna i det eskalerande övervakningssamhället som vi själva bygger åt oss.
2) Morrisseys låt Spent the Day in Bed
3) Vi fortsätter att intervjua Max igan om bland annat FN:s Agenda 2030 och hur sårbart vårt högteknologiska samhälle egentligen är.
1) Daniel och Martin intervjuar Max Igan som driver webbsidan The Crowhouse. Max är en varm kritiker av statlig överhet och varnar ständigt för farorna i det eskalerande övervakningssamhället som vi själva bygger åt oss.
2) Morrisseys låt Spent the Day in Bed
3) Vi fortsätter att intervjua Max igan om bland annat FN:s Agenda 2030 och hur sårbart vårt högteknologiska samhälle egentligen är.
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