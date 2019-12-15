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26RCB Vi intervjuar Max Igan bakom sidan The Crowhouse om det fortskridande övervakningssamhället
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18 views • December 15, 2019
Gillar ni det vi producerar får ni gärna skicka in ett bidrag till bankkonto SEB 5708 35 378 01
1) Daniel och Martin intervjuar Max Igan som driver webbsidan The Crowhouse. Max är en varm kritiker av statlig överhet och varnar ständigt för farorna i det eskalerande övervakningssamhället som vi själva bygger åt oss.
2) Morrisseys låt Spent the Day in Bed
3) Vi fortsätter att intervjua Max igan om bland annat FN:s Agenda 2030 och hur sårbart vårt högteknologiska samhälle egentligen är.
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max iganagenda 2030crowhouse
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy