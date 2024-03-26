Create New Account
Valparaiso Chile wild Fires caused by lasers.
Freedomofspeech1111   Ernesto Olguin  26 March 2024  Valparaiso Chile wild Fires caused by lasers. Salvador Allende was killed on September 11 1973 and a fascist dictatorship was formed. The spirit of man will rise up and break the chains of slavery. 

laserswildfireschilevalparaiso

