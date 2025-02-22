© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
~iamken N7 /// Going Back In Time by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger
Today I have a video by Mike Adams, and it is the type of song that makes you think of years gone by. It is a very friendly and happy song. It is a country song. I hope that you will share this video with other people. I also hope that you will visit the Brighteon Response Page over at MinistriesOfHumanitarianCouncil.Org where likeminded people get together. I really do encourage you to reach out over on my response page. I am not associated with Mike Adams in any way, but he would agree that collective action is required for today’s issue and our futures, and in a nonviolent manner.
Other tools of interest would be The Politicians' Contract & Act:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract
& Our Response Page:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/brighteon-response-page.html
The 2005 ADFM Project:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html