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Dennis Wise on Adolf Hitler and the World Today
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216 views • October 05, 2021
Topics:
Jewish soldiers were paid in gold coins to kill Palestinians.
Assassination attempt on Putin
Communism is Jewish
Vatican wanted Hitler to rise to power protect them from communism. You don’t need New York bankers.
We have all suffered from the results of Germany losing World War II.
Patton gave respect to the German SS after the war.
www.brianruhe.ca
Jewish soldiers were paid in gold coins to kill Palestinians.
Assassination attempt on Putin
Communism is Jewish
Vatican wanted Hitler to rise to power protect them from communism. You don’t need New York bankers.
We have all suffered from the results of Germany losing World War II.
Patton gave respect to the German SS after the war.
www.brianruhe.ca
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