© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Concealed Permit Holder Kills Alleged Attacker and Thwarts Mass Shooting
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • April 01, 2020
by AWR Hawkins | 30 Mar 2020
A concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged attacker in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday night, thwarting a mass shooting in the process.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/30/concealed-permit-holder-kills-alleged-attacker-and-thwarts-mass-shooting/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
A concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged attacker in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday night, thwarting a mass shooting in the process.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/30/concealed-permit-holder-kills-alleged-attacker-and-thwarts-mass-shooting/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.