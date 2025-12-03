© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Miley Cyrus Engaged to Maxx Morando! $450K Ring at Avatar Premiere
Description
Miley Cyrus confirmed engaged to Liily drummer Maxx Morando after debuting a bespoke cushion-cut diamond ring valued at up to $450K. The couple of 4 years sparked rumors at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere. Designed by Jacquie Aiche, the stunning sparkler features a 4-5 carat stone on a thick gold band.
Hashtags
#MileyCyrus #MaxxMorando #Engaged #MileyEngaged #CelebrityEngagement #AvatarPremiere #MileyRing #PowerCouple