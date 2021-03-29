Vaccine Passport - BGI Genomics - Alien Disclosure: Why Now? - NASA's Time Machine - Lil Nas X

A slice of the news...Vaccine Passport at hand despite diminished impact of plannedemicBGI Genomics used covid tests to mine DNAUFO/Alien Disclosure: Why Now?NASA's $10 Billion Time MachineTom Hanks (CODE) N.E.W.S of the WorldLil Nas X - a lap dance for Satan and sending love FROM The FUTURE & Luke 10:1817 The seventy returned with joy, saying, “Lord, even the demons are subject to us in Your name.” 18 And He said to them, “I was watching Satan fall from heaven like lightning. 19 Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing will injure you. 20 Nevertheless do not rejoice in this, that the spirits are subject to you, but rejoice that your names are recorded in heaven.”Luke 18:17-20Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:Video & Audio Content on The Open ScrollSubscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel: