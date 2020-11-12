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COVID 19 and BY LAW Realities in Canada
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99 views • November 12, 2020
I make my commentary on the COVID CAMPS in Canada and how they are using lies and misinformation. We call the city of Oakville and find out they have no Mask ByLaw.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
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