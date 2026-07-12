The Family That Took Over The World | Jay Dyer

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This talk is from the authorized bio of the Rothschilds family and their history of building an empire.
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Superchats at any time here: https://streamlabs.com/jaydyer/tip
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Mirrored - Jay Dyer
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!