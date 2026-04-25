LBJ…He who controls the weather, controls the world, partial speech.

From AI Overview:

Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) stated "He who controls the weather, will control the world" in a speech on May 27, 1962, at Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University). As vice president, he delivered these remarks at his alma mater while receiving the university's first honorary doctorate degree.

(Later becoming US president after John F Kennedy was assassinated.)

Also, LBJ was widely considered the most pro-Israel U.S. president up to his time, strengthening the U.S.-Israel alliance by approving the sale of advanced offensive weapons (like Phantom jets) and significantly increasing aid to Israel. He aligned U.S. policy to support Israel, particularly during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Adding, about this and some very recently:

UAE-Israeli cloud seeding tech: Rain trap or weather war?

As rain and snow drench Iran — a nation parched by protracted drought — speculation has surged over potential climate manipulation.

Online theorists claim that after alleged strikes knocked out UAE weather monitoring centers, Iran, Iraq, and Jordan experienced heavy precipitation, since "rain thieves" lost their ability to stop the clouds.

This taps into a narrative long circulated in Iranian military circles that claims its enemies are waging a weather war against it.

🌎 Persian Gulf unique geography’s

🔴 Moisture-rich clouds historically sweep into the the UAE from the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean — but the region’s intense heat often pushes them onward to Iran, where they hit the Zagros Mountains, rise, and unload heavy rain

🔴 However, in 2018, a searing drought gripped Iran, prompting Brigadier General Gholam‑Reza Jalali, then-head of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization, to accuse Israel and an unnamed neighboring country of “cloud theft”

🔴 It was speculated that the country he meant was the UAE, given its vast investment in weather manipulation

⛈ Rain heist?

Israel used aircraft seeding with silver iodide as early as in the 1960s – sparking speculation that it might be intercepting and emptying clouds destined for Jordan/Syria.

➡️ The program was officially terminated after average rainfall increase of 1.8% was deemed not cost-effective

➡️ In the 1990s, the UAE and Israel penned major deals to collaborate on "water-from-air" technologies

➡️ A major UAE–Israel “water‑from‑air” deal (Al Dahra Holding & Israeli company Watergen) was signed in late 2020, explicitly enabled by the Abraham Accords

➡️ A ‘desertech’ alliance for forged to pool climate tech on cutting-edge solutions — from atmospheric water generation to cloud seeding

Today, the regional cloud seeding heavyweight is the UAE — leaning on the tech to battle its desert climate and chronic water scarcity.

🔴 Meteorologists track cloud formations in real time

🔴 The moment conditions look right, special aircraft inject seeding materials into the base of clouds — either traditional silver iodide or advanced nano-salts developed at Khalifa University

🔴 These particles attract water vapor, forming larger droplets until gravity takes over and rain falls

The UAE has doubled down on heavy investment (including partnerships with NASA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research), carrying out over 1,000 hours of seeding flights annually.

Adding, Iran throwback about this :

Iran expert accuses US & Israel of decades of weather warfare

💬 “Hostile” Israel and the US, which claim they possess the ability to cause a drought, have been employing weather warfare for 40 years, Iranian water expert Mohsen Arbabian stated in 2025.

He pointed to satellite images showing how clouds that come in from the Mediterranean and should enter Iran suddenly shift from their course.

💬 “I don’t care how many people say this is normal. I say it is not. Lake Urmia is dried up.