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US Congress members, family members and staff allegedly secretly treated with Ivermectin for COVID
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20 views • October 09, 2021
Dr Pierre Kory of the FLCCC alleges that Congress members, family and staff got the COVID
treatment that, according to official sources, is useless if not outright harmful. What does that mean?
What does that tell of us a society?
References
https://archive.ph/VNWaB
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/pierre-kory-8021731b6/
Social media links
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
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Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
treatment that, according to official sources, is useless if not outright harmful. What does that mean?
What does that tell of us a society?
References
https://archive.ph/VNWaB
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/pierre-kory-8021731b6/
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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