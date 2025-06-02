BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation 6th Seal Shavuot Signs
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
48 views • 17 hours ago

On the calculated biblical calendar, June 1-3, 2025 brings us to the Festival of Shavuot. On the sighted moon calendar, Shavuot will be on June 8, 2025. Exodus 19 and Acts 2 tell us two stories of ancient Shavuot celebrations involving God marrying Israel and pouring out His Spirit. Our sun just sent a huge flare our direction. This will cause extreme low level auroras during Shavuot 2025. These signs seem to be a forewarning of the 6th Seal from Revelation 6:12-17. Is this a sign from God? Is this God's way of telling us to repent because greater plagues are coming?

bible prophecyrevelationsolar flareend of daysshavuot
