Child slaves in chocolate production!

According to experts 100% of the chocolate we eat can be traced back to cocoa farms that use child labour. They estimate that there are 2 million child labourers working in the cocoa farms of West Africa and as many as half Of them are slaves. Not modern day slavery, not some kind of soft slavery, but actual slavery. The cocoa is sold to massive conglomerates which supply household names like Nestle and Cadburys.





2 million child slaves harvest cocoa for chocolate production:

https://archive.ph/1n5JV

https://archive.ph/Gb725

https://www.norc.org/PDFs/Cocoa%20Report/NORC%202020%20Cocoa%20Report_English.pdf





Toxic lead and cadmium in chocolates:

https://archive.ph/HLZqL

https://archive.ph/KiaMh





More than 100gr/week of chocolate increase strokes, heart failures and myocardial infarctions, a large meta-analysis on 405,304 consumers published in BMJ Heart, concluded:

https://archive.ph/Bsuqp